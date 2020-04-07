Dyson deal alert: Dyson cordless vacuums starting at $249.99

If you're doing some spring cleaning while stuck indoors and need to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, you're in luck. Dyson, a brand known for top-of-the-line vacuums, is having a sale on its best-selling vacuums.

For a limited time, you can save on Dyson's cordless vacuums like the V7 Absolute on sale for $249.99, the Cyclone V10 on sale for $399.99, and the powerful V10 Absolute on sale for $449.99. If you're interested in an upright vacuum, you can get the best-selling Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin on sale for just $189.99.



Dyson's sale isn't just about vacuums, the retailer also has a $70 discount on the Pure Cool Me purifying fan and the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier heater is on sale for $449.99.



Shop Dyson's best deals below that all qualify for free shipping. These are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dyson deals:

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin vacuum cleaner: $299.99 $189.99 at Dyson

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Multi Floor on sale for just $189.99. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist, for precise cleaning.

Dyson V7 Absolute vacuum cleaner: $349.99 $249.99 at Dyson

The cheapest cord-free Dyson vacuum, you can get the V7 Absolute on sale for $249.99. The stick vacuum provides up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction and comes with four different convenient attachments.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead vacuum cleaner: $499.99 $399.99 at Dyson

You can score a $100 price cut on the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum. The cordless vacuum features a fully-sealed filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles and expells clean air.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum cleaner: $549.99 $449.99 at Dyson

For a limited time, you can get the powerful Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum on sale for $449.99. The cordless vacuum works on carpets and hard-wood floors and provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time.

Dyson Pure Cool Me purifying fan: $349.99 $279.99 at Dyson

Dyson has its Pure Cool Me personal purifying fan on sale for $279.99. The Dyson fan delivers a cooling, purified airflow and removes gases and 99.97% of pollutants.

