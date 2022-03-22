Dynabook launches new laptops with AI smarts for the hybrid worker

Audio player loading…

In an effort to further support businesses transitioning to hybrid work, Dynabook has refreshed its Tecra line of business laptops with the latest Intel processors and Windows 11 Pro.

The new 14-inch Tecra A40-K is a performance-rich laptop that measures just 18.9mm thin and is well-suited for today's work-from-anywhere professionals. The updated device sports a 14-inch narrow-bezel display, webcam with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard and a large ClickPad though it can also be outfitted with an optional fingerprint reader.

The 15-inch Tecra A50-K meanwhile is designed with productivity in mind and features a 19.9mm thin chassis which houses a 15.6-inch thin-bezel display, a full-size backlit keyboard, a large ClickPad with optional fingerprint reader and a webcam with a privacy shutter.

General manager of Dynabook Americas, James Robbins provided further insight on how the company's new Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K laptops were specifically designed with professionals in mind, saying:

“With more than 35 years of experience creating powerful, feature rich laptops for businesses, our engineers take the time to truly understand the computing pain points faced by professionals, as well as what they need and want in their laptops. While productivity and portability remain top priorities, we’ve paid extra attention to making our Tecra laptops feel premium while maximizing their performance, durability and available features without compromising price competitiveness.”

Refreshed Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K

Dynabook's new Tecra laptops are also getting a major performance boost as they are configurable with the new hybrid architecture found in 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series i5 and i7 processors, optional Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 64GB of memory.

When it comes to connectivity and ports, both the Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K feature Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 as well as full-size HDMI, Gigabit LAN, 3.5mm audio jacks, USB-A ports and a microSD card reader.

Dynabook's new Tecra laptops also include AI tools to help increase both productivity and collaboration with Cortana-enabled dual mics providing a new AI noise reduction function while an HD camera with face authentication comes with its own AI enhanced functionality. When combined with stereo speakers with DTS audio processing, the Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K are ideal for video conferencing. Both Tecra models also meet Microsoft's strict Secured-core PC requirements while Dynabook's proprietary BIOS provides another extensive security layer to mitigate BIOS-level security threats.

Although Dynabook will offer multiple configurations of both laptops on its website and from its network of reselllers, the Tecra A40-K will start at $1,019.99 (around £769,07) and the Tecra A50-K starts at $969.99 (around £731,37).