Drop everything: Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is the cheapest we've ever seen

This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've ever seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the base model to just £829 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest we've ever seen it.
In the US, we've seen a similarly low deal for the M1 MacBook Air for just $734.99 (opens in new tab), though this is with a smaller 128GB SSD (the UK model has double at 256GB). The US model is also refurbished.
(Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) has been our pick for the best laptop in the world since it launched two years ago, only having recently been replaced with the newer M2 model (which is also more expensive).
We've seen a couple of MacBook Air M1 deals quickly go out of stock, and none of them are as cheap as this one, and you're not going to find a laptop this good for this cheap anywhere else, as far as we're concerned. Stock is selling out fast, however!
Today's best MacBook Air deals
MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was
£999 now £829 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Stock for the MacBook Air M1 is now more stable and we're seeing some better discounts. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs. Today's price is the best we've ever seen and stock is selling out fast.
MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was
£999 now £879 at Very (opens in new tab)
Stock for the MacBook Air M1 is now more stable and we're seeing some better discounts as we head towards Cyber Monday. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs. Today's price is the best we've seen in months, so it's a great time to buy if you don't want to wait for any potentially better discounts in November.
MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was
$999 now $734.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
With this MacBook Air deal, you're getting the best laptop in the world for just $734.99, which is one of the best prices we've seen. If you want a thin and light laptop, this is the one to get, but unlike the UK model, it comes with a smaller 128GB SSD and is refurbished.
More MacBook Air deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the MacBook Air from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More US Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods, clothing & toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: down to $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & iPads (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: prices starting at $38.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Macy's: coats, sweaters & boots from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off mattresses + free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $2,500 off TVs & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys, TVs, vacuums & laptops (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys and big TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: up to £300 gift card with select phones (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lego: 25% off dozens of sets (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: up to £500 off
- Reebok: up to 50% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)