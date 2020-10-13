DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal gets super cheap at $105

All aspiring YouTube vloggers (or people who just want shake-free video from their cell phone) should take note: the excellent DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo gimbal is currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo gimbal is available for the low, low price of $104.99 with Amazon Prime right now. And it comes with a bunch of accessories too: a storage pouch, a wrist strap, 4x anti-slip pads, an Osmo grip tripod, Osmo carrying case, and that all-important power cable, so you can charge the gimbal's built-in battery.

In order to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to be a Prime member or — if you're not — you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

If you're an avid videographer that prefers to use your cell phone, look no further than this handy mobile gimble from Osmo. Compatible with a range of iOS and Android devices, all your footage will look great thanks to the Osmo's easy-to-use photo modes and 3-axis stabilizing gimble.



A top-quality gimbal is an essential piece of kit for anyone who wants to take their videography seriously; without one, video shot on a cell phone will be shaky, no matter how carefully you hold it. The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is one of the best gimbals around, scoring a mighty 5 stars in the TechRadar review, where we praised it for its light but solid-feeling design, accurate face-tracking, and excellent battery life.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 features 3-axis stabilization, numerous shooting modes such as dolly zoom, slow motion, timelapse and hyperlapse, and is compatible with any iPhone running iOS 10.0 or higher, or Android phones running Android 7.0 or above.

