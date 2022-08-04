Disney Plus Day: what to expect from 2022's biggest streaming event

Audio player loading…

It's time for Disney Plus Day once again – the annual subscriber event which started out as a celebration of the day that Disney's streaming service arrived on the scene.

But while last year's Disney Plus Day took place on the anniversary of the service's November 12 launch, the Mouse House has brought this year's event forward to September 8, allowing it to tie the celebrations into its D23 Expo – a huge fan event dedicated to showcasing Disney's big upcoming projects, including new shows and movies from Marvel, Star Wars and more.

What to expect on Disney Plus Day 2022

Like previous years, Disney Plus Day 2022 will see the service play host to a number of high-profile content premieres that will be exclusive to Disney Plus subscribers.

While we don't have a complete list of the TV shows and movies that are scheduled to drop on Disney Plus Day, we have received confirmation from Disney on at least two titles which will be available to subscribers from September 8, 2022.

The first confirmed title to premiere on Disney Plus Day is the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Disney's Pinocchio, which stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the lonely wood carver who wishes upon a star that his newest marionette become a real boy.

The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio. You can check out the film's teaser trailer below.

The second announced title sees a beloved Pixar movie series get the TV series treatment, with Cars on the Road seeing the return of Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy).

Cars on the Road follows the pair as they set out on a road trip to Mater's sister's wedding, only to find themselves getting caught up in nine all-new adventures along the way – one of which seems to be closely based on Mad Max: Fury Road, only much more adorable. Check out the show's fun trailer below.

These are just two of the titles which are scheduled to drop on Disney Plus Day 2022. We expect that Disney will make more announcements about content premieres as we get closer to the big day.

Additionally, it's worth noting that last year's Disney Plus Day celebrations offered new and eligible returning customers 1-month of Disney Plus streaming for just AU$1.99 (opens in new tab) / NZ$1.99 (opens in new tab) / SG$1.99 (opens in new tab). At this point we don't know if there will be a similar offer made this year, but we remain hopeful anyway.

In the meantime, you can see everything Disney Plus currently has to offer by becoming a subscriber.