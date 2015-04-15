Finally the UK gets some stick: Amazon's £35 Fire TV streamer ships

Amazon is finally giving the UK a bit of stick - as its £35 media streamer starts to ship to customers, following a blockbuster pre-order phase.

After the success of the more expensive but more powerful Fire TV, the low cost Amazon Fire TV Stick was always likely to be popular - especially with those who have a Prime account already.

But the sales have apparently surprised even Amazon, with the stick outperforming Kindles to become the UK's fastest selling device on the online store.

The stick plugs directly into an HDMI port and uses WiFi to bring you a host of films, familiar TV Series and several original Amazon Prime Instant shows that have won both critical and popular acclaim.

It will compete with the likes of the Now TV box from Sky and Google's Chromecast - and has an app to allow the playback of Netflix's services.