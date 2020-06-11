Dell's G7 15 gaming laptop gets a massive $865 price cut

Dell has just dropped an eye-wateringly good gaming laptop deal on this RTX 2080 equipped Dell G7 15 for just $1,714.99 - a massive saving of $865 in total.

This Dell G7 15 is an absolute beast, make no question about it. Inside your getting a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. That RTX card is the real cherry on top here, it's quite simply one of the best cards available right now - not only is it blazingly fast but it also fully supports Ray Tracing, which is touted to be next big things in PC gaming graphics.

If you're looking for sheer value in a gaming laptop deal, this one's really hard to beat right now. Compared to the latest from Alienware, HP, and Asus, this Dell is featuring top-tier enthusiast specs for a comparatively mid-range budget - you simply don't see RTX 2080 graphics cards on laptops under $2000 so this one's a real treat.

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,579.99 $1,714.99 at Dell

Save $865, yes really, on an absolute beast of a gaming laptop this week at Dell. No compromises are being made here, this laptop has it all - an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you're looking for top-end specs at a mid-tier price, then look no further than this Dell G7.View Deal

We think this is the best gaming laptop deal available right now, but if you're looking for something a little cheaper then we recommend checking out our main best gaming laptop deals page, where you'll find some fantastic alternatives.