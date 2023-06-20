David Fincher’s best movie is finally getting a 4K upgrade – if you can stomach it

If you own one of the best 4K TVs you’ll be excited to know that David Fincher has confirmed that work is currently underway on remastering his gruesome 1995 noir classic Se7en into stunning 4K resolution.

The director confirmed that work on the remaster was already underway in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Tribeca Film Festival. “We’re doing Seven right now… we’re going back and doing it in 4K from the original negative and we overscan it, oversample it, doing all of the due diligence and there’s a lot of sh*t that needs to be fixed,” Fincher said.

“Because there’s a lot of stuff that we now can add because of high dynamic range. You know, streaming media is a very different thing than 35mm motion picture negative in terms of what it can actually retain. So there are, you know, a lot of blown-out windows that we have to kind of go back and ghost in a little bit of cityscape out there.”

While many won’t be able to notice these small faults, if you own one of the best 4K projector s that can display a screen at 100 inches then Fincher says you’ll definitely be able to see them. However, the director has confirmed that he won't make any material changes to the film (unlike when Steven Spielberg remastered E.T.).

4K splendour

With so many classic films getting a 4K makeover, there’s no better time to fire up one of the best 4K Blu-ray players and enjoy these cinematic spectacles through new high-definition eyes.

Disney Plus recently announced that you can finally stream the original Avatar in glorious 4K HDR , and in May it was revealed that Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill would be getting remastered in 4K to coincide with the film’s 20th anniversary.