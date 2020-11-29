Cyber Monday deal: you must check out this $179 Lenovo Chromebook in Best Buy’s huge laptop sale

Best Buy may have just dropped one of the best deals we've seen on a Chromebook so far in this year's early Cyber Monday sale. You can now pick up the Lenovo Ideapad Flex 3 Chromebook for just $179, a notable mention we saw whilst hunting through Best Buy's laptop deals.

The Lenovo Flex 3 is an 11.6-inch little wonder that doubles as a touch-screen tablet, making it the perfect choice for leisurely searching the web or checking emails on the go. It can also be propped up to watch films or shows whilst traveling and weighs in at just 2.46lbs, so you can throw it in a bag and not feel the bulk of a heavier machine.

Huge saving Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: $279 $179 at Best Buy

Save $100

Sometimes you just need a cheap Chromebook that's going to let you check your email without any flashy features. And, that's exactly what you're getting with the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3. It's a utilitarian little Chromebook with modest specs, but it gets the job done. View Deal

With Cyber Monday creeping in tomorrow, we may not see a better offer than this for a brand new machine, especially from such a renowned and reliable manufacturer. We can't see this offer being available for very long, so don't hesitate if you're in the market for a Chromebook.

