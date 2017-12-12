Continuum’s not dead: Mirabook is a laptop powered by a Windows Phone

Mirabook, a laptop that essentially runs off of a Windows 10 Mobile smartphone, is going on sale in 2018, and pre-orders are now being taken.

Using the Continuum feature of Windows 10 Mobile, which allows smartphones running the operating system to display a desktop-like version of Windows 10 when connected to a monitor or dock, the Mirabook looks set to be a low-powered laptop that gets most of its brains from the connected smartphone.

It comes with a backlit keyboard, 10 hours of battery life, a 1080p 13.3-inch screen, two USB-C ports, a pair of USB 3.0 connections, HDMI, audio jack and an SD card reader, all housed in an aluminium body.

By using a Windows 10 Mobile device (the Miraxess website, by the company behind the laptop, suggests a Lumia 950 or 950 XL) to power the Mirabook, the overall price of the unit is kept low, with pre-orders going for $249 (around £180, AU$330).

Continuum errors

For many people the idea of a Continuum laptop coming out nowadays may seem a little odd, considering the faltering sales of Windows 10 Mobile devices. We first saw the Mirabook at CES at the beginning of 2017, so the time it’s taken to get to market may mean it could have missed the boat, somewhat.

Thankfully, the Mirabook appears to be quite flexible. As well as supporting other Windows 10 Mobile devices such as the Alcatel Idol pro 4, Acer Liquid Jade and HP Elite X3, the Mirabook can also be powered by Android devices.

The compatible Android phones are the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and Note 8, using Samsung’s DeX interface, and the Huawei Mate 10, using the EMUI desktop interface.

If you have one of those phones, then the Mirabook is a very affordable way to get a laptop device, and you can pre-order it now from the website.