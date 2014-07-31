TechRadar Tip Off: Save 10% on the Nvidia Shield Tablet at NewEgg

Always wanted an Adroid tablet, but couldn't stand their inability to bring the game? The Nvidia Shield Tablet is your answer.

Here's an excerpt from our hands on review:

"Specs-wise, the Shield tablet has an 8-inch full HD display, Tegra K1 (192 core Kepler) GPU, 2.2GHz Quad Core CPU and 2GB of RAM - meaning this comes off as one premium slate. But you wouldn't expect much less for 'the gamer's tablet,' would you?"

We liked ability to stream games from the Nvidia library, its killer specs and its price.

Today we really like the price because it's on sale over at NewEgg for just $269.99 (about £160, AU$290) when you use code AFUBTB10 at checkout.

Get the Nvidia Shield Tablet now!

Trading cards

Still rocking a 500 series Nvidia GPU? Treat yo' self to an upgrade by buying the EVGA GeForce GT740. And you should probably do it sooner rather than later because it's a steal at its current price of $132.99 (about £79, AU$143) on Amazon.

It's compatible with any PCI-E slot and sporting 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM you should be set to handle whatever games 2014 can throw at you.

Get the EVGA GeForce GT740 now!