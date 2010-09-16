AMD and Valve partner up for Steam driver updates

AMD and gaming giant Valve have partnered up to provide gamers with easy updates to their ATI graphics card drivers through steam.

Updating your graphics card drivers has never been the most exciting of jobs, but with Steam present on a huge swathe of PCs, AMD and Valve have come up with a very sensible solution.

"Steam users can now detect and install the latest ATI Catalyst driver for their ATI Radeon graphics card directly from within Steam," explains AMD's release.

Enhance the gaming experience

Gamers are often the people who are most keen to keep their graphics drivers bang up to date as they play the latest titles (although everyone should update their drivers, of course).

"Steam represents an evolution for PC and online gaming, and the availability of ATI Catalyst graphics driver updates directly on the Steam platform can help further enhance the PC gaming experience for users of ATI Radeon products," said Ben Bar-Haim, corporate vice president of software for AMD.

"AMD Gaming Evolved and Valve share the belief that 'Gamers Come First' – we now have the opportunity to work together to helpensure the best possible experience for PC gamers."

Extremely pleased

"Valve is extremely pleased to be working with AMD to provide automatic driver updates for AMD's leading edge products on Steam," added Jason Holtman, director of business development at Valve.

"PC gamers demand the most of their gaming hardware and providing these updates automatically will help ensure those playing via Steam are playing at optimal performance."

Good job; although we kind of hope that Nvidia follow suit and bring an advantage for everybody.