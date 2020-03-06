Cheap PC game bundle deal: get four massive Steam titles for only $3.49

You won't want to miss out on this incredible cheap PC games bundle from Fanatical. For a limited time, you can get the Killer Bundle 12 Redux, which includes four of the original Steam PC games included in the collection on sale for just $3.49. That's a whopping $96.47 discount and a fantastic price for a four-game bundle deal.



Fanatical originally released the hugely popular Killer Bundle 12, its fastest-selling bundle ever, in February. Now, the retailer has decided to relaunch the Killer Bundle 12 Redux, featuring four of the originally featured games, at a reduced price to allow customers the chance to purchase before it sells out again. The popular Steam PC games in the bundle include Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, The Surge, Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, and Atari Vault.



This is a fantastic opportunity to stock up on your favorite Steam PC games at an incredibly low price. This promotion ends on March 11, but because of the popularity of the original bundle deal, we predict this offer will sell out soon.

