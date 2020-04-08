Cheap laptop deals at Dell: prices starting at just $279.99

If you've suddenly found yourself working from home and need a cheap laptop to get the job done - we're here to help. Dell's laptop sale includes incredible deals on best-selling models, with prices starting at just $280.

Dell's top laptop bargains include the affordable Inspiron 11 3000 on sale for only $279.99, the Inspiron 14 5000 on sale for $549.99, and the 2-in-1 Inspiron 5000 on sale for $399.99.



If you're looking for more power, Dell has a $277 discount on the best-selling XPS 13 touch laptop, the all-new Inspiron 15 5000 on sale for $649.99, and gamers can snag the G7 15 laptop on sale for $1,249.99.



Shop Dell's best laptop deals below, with all of them qualifying for free standard shipping. These offers are limited-time promotions, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dell laptop deals:

Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $354.98 $279.99 at Dell

If you're looking for a budget laptop, the Inspiron 11 3000 is a fantastic option. On sale for just $279.99, the 2-in-1 laptop features an 11.6-inch touch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e processor.

Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop: $474.98 $399.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 14 5000 on sale for $399.99. The 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor.

Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $654.98 $549.99 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 5000 laptop on sale for $549.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

New Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $704.98 $649.99 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 5000 laptop on sale for $649.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop: $1,534.98 $1,249.99 at Dell

Gamers can score a $285 discount on the Dell G7 15 gaming laptop. The 15-inch laptop packs a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage paired with a 1TB hard drive.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,826.98 $1,549.99 at Dell

Get the best-selling Dell XPS 13 touch laptop on sale for $1,549.99. The powerful 13.3-inch laptop packs an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

