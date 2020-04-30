Cheap iPhone deal: get the all-new iPhone SE for just $5 a month at AT&T

The iPhone SE 2020 is officially available to order, and you can score a fantastic deal on the budget phone with this offer from AT&T. For a limited time, you can get the iPhone SE for just $5 a month on a qualifying installment plan. You'll also get a $150 AT&T Visa Reward Card when you purchase the phone online.

The 2020 iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina display and packs Apple's A13 Bionic chip, an impressive camera system, and 12-hour battery life. AT&T's current iPhone SE deal allows you to pay just $5 a month when you purchase the phone on a qualifying installment plan. You must add a line to a new or existing account, and you'll receive $250 in bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments.



This iPhone SE deal not only saves you $8.34 a month, but AT&T is also throwing in a $150 Visa Reward when you buy the iPhone on a qualifying installment plan. This promotion ends on May 10, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

