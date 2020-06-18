Cheap iPhone deal: get the 2020 iPhone SE for FREE from Verzion

If you're on the hunt for a cheap iPhone deal, then you're in luck. Verizon is currently offering the all-new iPhone SE for FREE when you add a new line on an Unlimited plan. The budget iPhone retails for $399.99, which will be credited to your account over 24 months.



To receive this stellar deal, you must purchase the 2020 iPhone SE online at the full retail price and add a new line with an Unlimited Verizon plan. You'll then get the $399.99 promo credit applied to your account over 24 months. Verizon is also offering $20 off your $40 activation fee when you order the iPhone SE online or through the My Verizon App.



This is one of the best iPhone SE deals we've seen that doesn't require a trade-in, and a fantastic offer if you're looking to switch phone carriers. Verizon's sale ends on July 1, so you should snag this cheap iPhone deal now before it's too late.

