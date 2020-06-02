Cheap iPhone deal: save up to $550 on the iPhone 11 at Verizon

If you're on the hunt for a cheap iPhone deal, then you're in luck. Verizon is currently offering up to $550 in savings on the iPhone 11 with a select trade-in. You can also get a $150 Verizon Gift Card when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.



To receive this deal, you must add the iPhone 11 to your cart with monthly device payments on any Unlimited plan. Once you trade in a select smartphone, you'll get up to $550 credited to your account for over 24 months. Verizon is also offering free two-day shipping and $20 off the $40 activation fee when you order online on the My Verizon App.

Verizon's iPhone deal not only gets you a massive price cut and a Verizon gift card, but you can also receive a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

iPhone 11 deal at Verizon:

iPhone 11 for $699 at Verizon | Save up to $550 on the iPhone 11 with select trade-in

Verizon is offering up to $550 off the iPhone 11 with select trade-in. You must add the phone to your cart with monthly device payments and you'll get up to $550 credited to your account over 24 months. Plus, get a $150 Verizon Gift Card when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.View Deal

