Cheap food delivery services: the best coupons and deals available online

Ordering from restaurants has never been easier with a slew of food delivery apps to choose from, you can now order your favorite meal from your phone in minutes. The only downside to this convenient service can be the price, which is why we've put together a list of the best cheap food delivery deals and coupons that are available online.



The food delivery apps we've listed below let you select from a range of restaurants that include everything from popular chains, fast food, and local dining spots. Before you start browsing, you'll need to enter your home address to make sure the service is available in your area. Some apps even allow you to track your food in real-time so you can know exactly when your food will be delivered.

We've also listed grocery delivery services like Amazon Fresh and Instacart. Instead of delivering your favorite meal from restaurants, you get to grocery shop for food and household items from the comfort of your home. Amazon Fresh is only available to Prime members and fulfills your order from the grocery chain Whole Foods. Instacart requires no membership fee and has several local stores and national chains to choose from, such as Target and Walmart.

The delivery and service fee for most services is dependent on the restaurant or store you select from and your orders subtotal. Most services offer coupon codes for first time users, which we've listed out in detail below.

The best food delivery services:

Amazon Fresh: $15 off your first order of $35 or more with code FRESH15

Amazon Fresh is a grocery delivery and pickup service that's available in select areas. The service is only available to Prime members and delivery is free for orders of $35 and more. You can take $15 off your first order of $35 or more with code FRESH15.

View Deal

Uber Eats: Receive free delivery from participating locations when you spend $15 or more

Order food from your favorite local restaurant with the popular Uber Eats delivery service. Uber Eats allows you to track your order through the app and is available in over 500 cities with more than 320,000 restaurant partners. The delivery fee varies by location and restaurant, and the service fee is equal to 15% of an orders subtotal. You can enjoy free delivery from participating locations when you spend $15 or more, no code needed.

View Deal

DoorDash: Free delivery on your first order

DoorDash is available in over 4,000 cities and offers a selection of 340,000 restaurants across the US and Canada. The delivery and service fee depends on the restaurant, and in some cases, there may be an additional fee for orders below a minimum subtotal and when demand is unusually high. You'll receive free delivery on your first DoorDash order, no code needed.

View Deal

Instacart: Recieve free shipping when you sign up for a 14-day trial of Instacart Express

Instead of delivering food from restaurants, Instacart connects you with personal shoppers in your area to shop and deliver groceries from your favorite stores. All orders must be over $10, and the delivery fee depends on the size of your order and the delivery time that you choose. You can sign up for a 14-day trial of Instacart Express to receive free shipping on all orders $35+.

View Deal

Need a movie with your meal? You can see our list of the best Netflix movies: 21 amazing films you should watch in March 2020 and the best Netflix documentaries.