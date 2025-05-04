I tried cutting down food waste with an app and this is how it went

According to Food America , 92 billion pounds of food are wasted annually. This is equal to 145 billion meals, costing a whopping $473 billion. The reality is hard to stomach.

Given that 51.7% of this waste comes from the food industry, there is a lot of work that can be done to pass food onto people who could actually make use of it. That’s where the app Too Good To Go comes in. As a social impact company, Too Good To Go is on a mission to inspire and empower everyone to fight food waste together.

Homescreen heroes This is part of a regular series of articles exploring the apps that we couldn't live without. Read them all here.

I came across the app a little while ago when my wife downloaded it and began picking up food from local supermarkets and restaurants. One time she brought home a variety box of vegetables, and it included about 15 cabbages! Don’t worry, it’s not always like that. Sometimes you can pick up pastries from the local bakery or sandwiches from your favorite coffee shop.

A surprisingly easy process

At the beginning, I was a little pessimistic, not about the concept but about how laborious the process might be. I was concerned that it would be difficult to find deals or that there wouldn’t be any near where I live. In reality, my experience couldn’t have been any more positive.

The journey begins by searching for surprise bags at stores and restaurants around a set location. This could be near home or specifically for shops that you know are on your way home from work. It’s also possible to filter your results by day, collection time, and the type of food that you want.

Once you’ve found something that tickles your fancy, you simply confirm your choice, reserve your food, and pay through the app. All that is left to do is to head to the shop at the pickup time, swipe the app, and take away your food.

The fact that you’ve already paid through the app means there’s no transferring of cash or money with the retailer. This makes everything super secure and hassle-free from a pickup point of view. Given how simple the process is, it’s worth giving it a go, at least once, just to see if it’s for you.

So many benefits but a word of caution

Not only is this app good for the world, but it’s also good for your bank balance. By using Too Good To Go, even a little, you’ll be able to save a considerable amount of money. With a wide variety of stores included, from chains to independent cafes, you’ll also open up to new types of food and ways of shopping.

It’s all been positive so far, but it’s worth noting that most of what you buy is going to be end-of-life. That means you won’t have too long to eat it before it goes bad. Now that’s fine if you pick up some leftover sandwiches and have them as soon as you get home, but it takes a little bit more planning if you’re buying fresh vegetables instead. No challenge is insurmountable, but I’d just say make sure you know what you’re getting yourself into!

Get it delivered

Along with picking up surplus food, it’s also possible to order directly from manufacturers or wholesalers and have it delivered directly to your home. Using this app feature, you’ll help food manufacturers and wholesalers reduce their environmental footprint by reducing food waste. The app really makes it feel like a collective effort.

We’ve never actually tried ordering directly, but it’s definitely something I’d like to try in the future. I have found that it takes a little while to integrate Too Good To Go into your everyday rhythms and routines. It does take a bit of extra thought and additional energy, but I’ve had the benefit of knowing I’m helping, in one small way, make our world a little bit more sustainable.