Jabra's brand-new AirPods rivals get a surprise early Black Friday discount

The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are finally available to buy after being launched in September – and they've already been given their first discount in a great Black Friday deal.

Originally set to cost $200, Best Buy and Amazon have slashed the price by $20, bringing them down to $179.99 – a quick check of Amazon showed us that they were indeed listed at $199.95 on October 30.

Jabra Elite 75t: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

These brand new true wireless earbuds are already discounted by $20 in the Black Friday sales. With improved battery life and a sports-friendly design, they could give the Apple AirPods a run for their money. You can also get this deal at Amazon if you prefer.View Deal

An AirPods alternative

The new wireless earbuds build on the success of the Jabra Elite 65t, which we awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars when we reviewed them last year.

Jabra says improvements included "notably longer batter life, and a smaller, more secure comfortable fit". Battery life has certainly improved since the Elite 65t, rising from five hours to seven-and-a-half hours.

That number's bumped up to 28 hours in total by the charging case. That battery life beats the Apple AirPods and the AirPods Pro, which only offer five hours of playback from the earbuds themselves, and an additional 20 from their charging case.

Thanks to four inbuilt microphones, you can take phone calls with these true wireless earbuds, as well as speaking to your device's smart assistant; simply press one of the touch sensitive housings to summon Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

Looking for something a little cheaper? The previous model, the Jabra Elite 65t are also discounted by $20 at Best Buy. Battery life isn't quite as good as the new model, but they're still a solid choice thanks to their balanced soundstage and understated design.

Jabra Elite 65t: $169.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

With $20 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $150. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal