You can still get this Bose SoundSport deal but it's going fast

This Bose SoundSport deal is going fast, and with a slight price rise over the Cyber Monday sales, you'll definitely want to cash in this $20 discount while you can. It's still possible to pick up a brand new pair of Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds in this rare saving from Walmart. You can grab these buds for just $129 right now, but if the last few hours of price increases are anything to go by this saving won't last long into the week.

These Bose SoundSport earbuds carry that quality Bose sound you'd expect but also throw in some nifty features that usually push them to a price point closer to $170. While they're not truly wireless, these runners' earbuds use a neck strap to keep the buds firmly in place, which means not only do they stay within reach at all times but you don't have to worry about losing a single pesky earpiece.

As for the quality of your tunes - if you're a fan of powerful base and the dynamic signature audio Bose has based its name on, you'll be more than happy with this storming set of earbuds. That's not all, however - with impressive sweat resistance, a certification of IPX4, NFC and a robust wireless stability you'll be more than happy with these nifty earbuds.

These are quick, easy, and incredibly powerful earbuds well worth your time if you're in the market for a high-quality set of wireless earbuds for less this week. With prices over the Black Friday weekend falling, this is the lowest you'll find these beauties for a while, so don't put this Bose SoundSport deal on hold any longer.

Bose SoundSport wireless earbud deals

Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds | $149 $129 at Walmart

The Bose sound quality you've come to rely on, plus the benefits of wireless earbuds and extra premium features thrown in at a fantastic price? That's a Cyber Monday deal to be proud of. Grab these Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds for just $129 at Walmart this week while stocks last.

