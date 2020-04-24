Best Buy headphone and speaker sales offer big savings with latest Bose deals

Best Buy are offering some fantastic Bose deals this weekend, with savings on cheap headphones and speaker sales offering high quality audio for less. You'll find savings of between $50 and $100 available on a range of Bose audio devices right now, including some of the best speakers and headphones on the market. All of that means excellent savings on some industry-leading audio, with powerful smart features baked in and top of the class connectivity.

We're looking to the Bose SoundTouch 10 (now down to just $149.99) for the cheapest of this weekend's offerings, but you can double down on that power with a $100 discount on the fantastic Bose Home Speaker 500 as well. Those are some standout Bose speaker deals to get dancing to, even if you're at home... alone... in your PJs.

Or, if you want to keep your tunes all to yourself - and make sure nothing else gets in - you'll find some of the best noise-canceling headphones Bose has ever made on sale now. These Bose headphone deals are both $50 off, bringing two top-notch sets of cans down a peg in pricing. We're talking about the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, now available for $299.99, or if we're really talking we'd point you towards the Bose 700's, down to $349.99.

We're running through these Bose deals in full below, but if you're not in the US, you can also find all the latest Bose speaker and headphone sales further down the page.

Bose speaker deals

Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Looking for a cheap wireless speaker but don't want to settle for sub-par audio? The Bose SoundTouch 10 not only offers powerful sound with strong WiFi connectivity but is also compatible with Alexa for extra smarts as well.

Bose Home Speaker 500 smart speaker | $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Big sound and effortless connection to other Bose speakers make the Home Speaker 500 one of the best options on the market right now. You're saving a fantastic $100 on this Amazon Alexa / Google Assistant-enabled device, with gorgeous audio and a hell of a volume.

Bose headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise canceling headphones | $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

There's a reason the Bose QuietComfort name is so recognizable. The noise-canceling headphones brought still silence to the masses on release and then turned the volume up to 11 with astonishingly powerful sound quality. With NFC connectivity, a noise-isolating mic, and 20 hours of battery, you're grabbing a tried, tested and celebrated pair of headphones for $50 off at Best Buy this week.

Bose 700 noise canceling headphones | $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

The latest in the Bose canon of noise-canceling headphones, the 700s are perfectly tuned for incredible sound quality as well as 11 settings for intelligent noise management. Drop down to conversation mode to return to reality, before diving back into powerful noise cancellation, voice control, and active EQ.

The latest Bose deals

