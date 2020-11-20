Black Friday PS4 and PS5 deal: buy two PlayStation games and get one free

Looking for a great Black Friday PS4 deal? Then you're in luck. Target has a fantastic buy two get one free deal on a range of PS4 and PS5 games. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best PS4 and PS5 game deals in your region)

Considering the PS5 has just released, it's a fantastic deal for those wishing to fill up their PS4 or PS5 games library. The PS5 game offering includes Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, while the PS4 game offering includes Tony Hawk's: Pro Skater 1 + 2, Madden 21, NBA 2K21 and Marvel's Spider-Man.

The good news is that because the PlayStation 5 is backwards compatible with the majority of PS4 games, many of the PS4 games on offer will work on your new PlayStation too – with some even receiving a free next-gen upgrade.

Buy 2 get 1 free on selected video games at Target

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 are a few highlights of this great group sale at Target. Deal ends November 21.View Deal

More PS4 and PS5 game deals

