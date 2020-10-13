Best Dyson deals – save up to $150 on vacuums and air purifiers today

Dyson has a well-deserved reputation for making high-quality, high-design products that function as well as they look. That kind of quality usually means there's a sizable price tag attached to its products. Well, today Dyson is having a sale to coincide with Amazon Prime Day and you can get up to $150 off Dyson vacuums and up to $70 off Dyson purifying fans at Dyson and Best Buy.

Dyson vacuum deals:

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, Copper $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

The Dyson V10 Animal Pro+ cordless vacuum is engineered specifically for homes with pets. Its powerful V10 motor gives a great deep clean, and easily captures dust, animal hair, and allergens. The rechargeable battery will give you up to 40 mins of suction.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum $549.99 $399.99 at Dyson

The V10 motor in the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum is designed to pick up more dirt from carpets and hard surfaces than other similar vacuum cleaners. Its torque head digs into your carpet for a real deep clean, while its soft roller head attachment will protect your wooden floors.

Dyson V8 Animal Pro+ cordless vacuum cleaner $449.99 £349.99 at Dyson

The Dyson V8 Animal Pro+ cordless vacuum is engineered specifically for homes with pets. Its powerful V8 motor spins at up to 110,000rpm to capture dust, animal hair, and allergens. It transforms into a handheld, so ideal for cleaning a car. The rechargeable battery will give you up to 40 mins of power too.

Dyson air purifier deals

Dyson HP04 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Heater and Fan, white/silver $649.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

The Dyson HP04 is multi-functional, rolling all the functions of a space heater, an air purifier, and fan into one stylish product. It's also pretty smart, automatically sensing air pollution and initiating purification to counter it. It will even report air quality levels on its LCD display.

Dyson DP04 Pure CoolAir Purifier, white/silver $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

The Dyson DP04 air purifier cleans the air in your room and acts as a fan as well. It's designed to circulate purified air throughout the whole room and will report back the air quality on its LCD screen. Other features include a sleep timer and a night mode, which keeps noise to a minimum.

Dyson hair dryer deal:

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, black/purple $399.99 with two free accessories at Dyson

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is designed to be used with all types of hair and comes with magnetic styling attachments to match the hair type and desired style. It boasts a powerful digital motor for fast drying, and intelligent heat control to help protect your shine. Choose two free accessories when you purchase.



