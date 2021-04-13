Best Buy's iPhone 12 Mini deals look to tempt consumers over to the smaller device

Best Buy's latest Apple iPhone 12 Mini deals have just been updated to include a nifty little $50 rebate for activation - a small bonus that we're sure is there to help tempt customers to consider this smaller flagship from Apple.

So far, iPhone 12 Mini deals have generally followed the same sort of template as those offered on the standard iPhone and iPhone 12 Pro models. These have traditionally been good for trade-ins and such, but haven't given users much incentive to opt for the smaller device at all unless you're a real fan of smaller devices.

This $50 rebate means that this iPhone 12 Mini deal at Best Buy is now coming in at, on average, $150 cheaper than the standard iPhone 12 model. Of course, this isn't the first iPhone 12 Mini specific deal we've seen over the past few months (the Mint Mobile all-inclusive bundle for $60 a month comes to mind), but it could just be the start of a new round of Mini-specific deals at the bigger retailers and carriers.

Will this latest iPhone 12 Mini deal be enough to persuade more customers to go with the smaller device? It's more of a nifty bonus in our eyes but a welcome addition to a trade-in rebate that can easily cover the entire cost of this device when put together.

You can now save up to $880 in total with the combination of a new $50 activation rebate and a trade-in on the iPhone 12 Mini at Best Buy this week. While that activation rebate isn't huge, when combined with an eligible trade-in you're looking to easily cover the cost of the entire device here. Note: maximum trade-in savings differ from carrier to carrier (listed just below).

