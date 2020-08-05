Baldur's Gate 3 delayed, as early access release is pushed back

If you thought a spell of Creeping Doom had been cast over the Baldur's Gate 3 release date ever since the dawn of the Covid-19 pandemic, you were right. The long awaited RPG has now been delayed.

Larian's return to the lauded dungeons and dragons series will be pushed back from its original August early access launch date.

The news was shared in a tweet from the developer's official account (embedded below), and while no new date was announced, it promised a revised release date was "just around the corner", set to be revealed during the 'Panel From Hell' livestream the company has planned for August 18.

Good news and bad news. BG3 won’t hit August, but it’s just around the corner. We’ll be announcing the release date, as well as big news on the Panel From Hell alongside @geoffkeighley, @LarAtLarian and the Larian crew. Tune in Aug 18th. https://t.co/S1RlVpJ8yw pic.twitter.com/NCkrnHHpH0August 4, 2020

Re-rolling a classic

Set to release on Google Stadia and PC, Baldur's Gate 3 is the follow up to BioWare's classic top-down RPG series, often considered among the greatest games of all time.

Development duties have shifted to Larian Studios – a developer that couldn't be better suited for the role, given its phenomenal Divinity: Original Sin 2 game felt almost like a spiritual successor to Baldur's Gate in the first instance.

A delay during the pandemic felt somewhat inevitable for a game of this scale, and it's usually a good thing to hold out for a bit of extra polish rather than to push a half-baked game out to the public. Still, it'll give you some more time to finally finish Baldur's Gate 2, eh?