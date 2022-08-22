Bad news Blade fans, Ubisoft has denied working on a new game

Audio player loading…

If you were hoping those recent rumors about an Ubisoft-developed Blade game to be true, we've got bad news.

Supposedly tying in with the upcoming Blade film next year for Marvel Phase 5, the rumours originated with actor Edwin Gaffney. After posting two photos on Instagram in a motion capture suit with hashtag #ubisoftgames, the second photo shows a clapperboard stating "Marvel."

While these were posted three weeks ago, this only gained attention after being spotted by YouTuber JorRaptor. However, while we're usually used to seeing publishers simply state "no comment" when it comes to rumors, Ubisoft outright denied it instead. Releasing a short statement on Twitter (opens in new tab), it confirmed:

"Sorry to slice up the rumors, we're not making a Blade game but we can't wait to see what our friends at @MarvelStudios are cooking up for next year's movie!"

"Sorry to slice up the rumors, we're not making a Blade game but we can't wait to see what our friends at @MarvelStudios are cooking up for next year's movie!"

It's worth noting that this doesn't mean that Ubisoft isn't working on any Marvel games whatsoever. In recent years, we've seen the French publisher announce projects based on other licenced properties, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and a Star Wars open world game. We'd speculate that even with this denial, we could still see something from them, just not necessarily Blade.

Not the only rumored Marvel game we've seen

It'll undoubtedly disappoint some that we're not getting a Blade game, there's reportedly plenty more still come. Alongside revealed games like Marvel's Wolverine and Midnight Suns, Giant Bomb (opens in new tab)'s Jeff Grubb recently claimed EA's currently working on two new Marvel games, one of which is allegedly for Black Panther.

While Grubb's unsure what the other is, known leaker Tom Henderson (opens in new tab) believes this is an Iron Man game. Coincidentally, we recently learned that a different Iron Man game from Avalanche Studios was cancelled after two years in development. Speaking to MinnMax on YouTube, studio co-founder Christofer Sundberg confirmed Disney wanted to shorten development by a year, leading to the cancellation.

Still, if you can't wait that long for new Marvel games, we've seen a few arriving on PC and consoles in recent years. Between Marvel's Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Marvel's Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy, there's plenty of options to keep fans occupied until we (hopefully) get that new Blade game.