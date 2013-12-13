TechRadar Tip Off: Just $149 for Monster DNA on-ear headphones

Monster and Beats have long split but that doesn't mean the quality in either product has lessened.

In fact, Monster has fantastic sounding products that also look different and fun compared to a lot of other headphones out there.

Monster's unique style is what drew the TechRadar Tip Off to this great deal: only $149.95 for a set of Monster DNA on-ear headphones.

If you buy directly from the site, it'll cost you $279.99 - meaning you're saving $130 with this deal.

Turn heads with this set

Sounds great, looks great

"Pure Monster Sound" is the theme with the company's headsets and they aren't lying. You really don't need to be an audiophile to hear the difference with Monster's DNA headphones.

You can also choose from a variety of colors including the White Teal featured above or the Rose Gold in the first image.

If that isn't enough, the set also features:

Easy storage and transport with foldable headphones

Noise-isolating design

3.5 mm mini-to-mini dual audio input jacks

Two no-hassle, tangle-free cables

Customize your look with a variety of skins (sold separately)

Carrying pouch

Cleaning cloth

For crisp yet bass-filled sound and comfy, lightweight build, you really can't go wrong for 149 bucks.