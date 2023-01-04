Assassin's Creed showrunner is 'no longer involved' in the Netflix series

Audio player loading…

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the Assassin's Creed video game series has lost its showrunner.

In an exclusive chat with TechRadar, Jeb Stuart confirmed that he was "no longer involved" in the forthcoming Netflix show. Stuart, who joined the project in June 2021, cited creative differences as the main reason behind his departure, but expressed no ill will towards Netflix or Ubisoft – the latter being Assassin's Creed's creators – over the decision to part ways.

Asked by TechRadar for a development update on Assassin's Creed's TV adaptation, Stuart said: "I can tell you right now that I'm no longer involved with Assassin's Creed.

"Without going into all the details, I developed the series out of L.A. [but] it was moved over to London, and I think that's the best situation as far as that's concerned. I feel like the London executives want to take it in a different direction, so we decided to part paths. So I'm not involved in Assassin's Creed, but I know it's going to be a great show when they make it."

Stuart's departure will be viewed as a blow by some Assassin's Creed fans. The screenwriter-producer has plenty of experience when it comes to action-packed historical dramas, including his work on Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla. Stuart's other notable credits include Die Hard and The Fugitive, two of the best action movies of the last 35 years, so a live-action adaptation of Assassin's Creed – particularly one set in the early 11th century, such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla – would have been in good hands under his stewardship.

Ubisoft and Netflix haven't commented on Stuart's departure, but it's unlikely we'll hear (or read) anything official until a new showrunner is in place. After all, updates on Netflix's adaptation of Assassin's Creed have been few and far between since the project was announced in October 2020. Back then, Ubisoft revealed (opens in new tab) that multiple Assassin's Creed series would debut exclusively on Netflix, starting with a "genre-bending live-action epic" in the mould of the action-adventure game series. Various animated Assassin's Creed shows would launch on the streamer following the live-action production.

The last major update from Ubisoft came during the studio's September 2022 Ubisoft Forward event (opens in new tab). As part of that presentation, Vice President Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté confirmed that the live-action show was "still in early development", suggesting it'll be a long time before we see it arrive on Netflix. Still, even without Stuart, Netflix's Assassin's Creed series can't be any worse than the Michael Fassbender-starring live-action movie we were served up in 2016.

Despite the live-action show's setback, there are other projects for Assassin's Creed fans and history buffs to get excited about. For the former, the next entries in the hit gaming franchise – Assassin's Creed Mirage and Assassin's Creed Infinity – are currently in development. Meanwhile, Vikings Valhalla season 2, the sophomore outing for one of the best Netflix shows, will hit the world's best streaming service on January 13. Be sure to check back with TechRadar next week for our exclusive chat with Stuart and Vikings Valhalla's cast for more on what to expect from season 2.