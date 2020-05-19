Apple's HomePod speaker gets a $100 price cut ahead of Memorial Day sales

Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal on Apple's HomePod speaker just ahead of the Memorial Day sales event. For a limited time, you can score a $100 price cut on the powerful HomePod speaker. That's brings the cost down to $199.99, which is the best price we've seen for the smart speaker.



The HomePod is Apple's answer to Amazon's lineup of smart speakers, but with a far more powerful audio experience. Despite its compact size, the HomePod delivers quality sound that fills any room thanks to Apple's engineered audio technology and advanced software. The smart speaker is designed to bring out the best of Apple Music, with access to over 60 million songs and the ability to learn what you like based on what you play. The Apple speaker also works with Siri so you can control the speaker and other smart home devices completely hands-free.



As we mentioned above, this the lowest price we've seen for the Apple HomePod and a fantastic deal for a high-end smart speaker. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the HomePod on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple HomePod deal:

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

