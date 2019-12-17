Apple Watch 5 is cheaper just in time for holiday shopping

The new Apple Watch 5 is getting a slight discount at the end of the year, which comes just in time for holiday shoppers.

While the value isn’t too exciting - the best deal saves $25 off list price - it’s likely the best deal you’ll find on the latest Apple smartwatch. The company’s devices rarely see discounts in their first year on the market, so this is a rare instance.

The Apple Watch 5 introduced an always-on display that dims the watch face to a monochrome version that drains less battery when you’re not looking. There’s a handful of other improvements, like an internal compass that aids location-finding and elevation, as well as additional health tracking features.

Apple Watch 5 GPS-only 44mm $429 $404 on B&H

This deal saves $25 on the Apple Watch 5 - specifically the larger 44mm version, which has a bit more battery capacity and a slightly larger screen to match. This deal only applies to the GPS-only version in Pink Sand color with gold aluminum frame.View Deal

There's also a slightly less generous deal on the GPS + cellular version - which improves on the cell-connecting Apple Watches of the past by having its own App Store. Now you can download apps without having to run them through an iPhone.

Apple Watch 5 GPS + Cellular $499 $479 on B&H

The cellular version of the Apple Watch 5 does what you'd expect, hooking up to a cell network and use data on the go - perfect for anyone who wants to leave their phone behind on runs or quick trips. View Deal

If you want more discounts, check out our best Apple Watch 5 deals page.

Not shopping in the US? Check below for deals in your region.