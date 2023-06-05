Apple has officially announced the 15-inch MacBook Air (2023)

By Allisa James
published

Apple made the announcement during WWDC 2023

MacBook Air 2022 on a yellow background
(Image credit: Apple)

During Apple's annual conference, WWDC 2023, the tech giant officially revealed the long-rumored 15.3-inch MacBook Air (2023). It comes with the M2 chip and starts at $1,299 ($1,199 for education use) / £1,399 (£1,289 for education use). The current 13-inch MacBook Air model didn't receive a refresh but it did get a price cut of $100.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that a 15-inch Air would be one of several new MacBooks launched at the event. And Macworld, referencing a report from DigiTimes, had stated that stock of the 15-inch MacBook Air was already making its way into stores even before the model had been revealed.

Screenshot from WWDC 2023 livestream showing MacBook Air pricing.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple claims that it's the "world’s best" and "world's thinnest" 15-inch laptop with a Liquid Retina display, an 11.5mm thickness, a 3.5mm bezel, and weighs three pounds. Its port selection includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports and comes in several colors including Midnight and Starlight.

While we don't have exact performance right now, the specs for the 15.3 MacBook Air are impressive. It comes with an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU for blazing-fast graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Its M2 silicon delivers 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of unified memory.

The laptop also comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, an 18-hour battery life, a fanless and quiet design, and 500 nits of brightness. And, according to Apple, it's 12x faster than the fastest Intel MacBook Air.

  • This story is developing...
Allisa James
Allisa James
Computing Staff Writer

Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.

See more Computing news