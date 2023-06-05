Apple has officially announced the 15-inch MacBook Air (2023)

During Apple's annual conference, WWDC 2023, the tech giant officially revealed the long-rumored 15.3-inch MacBook Air (2023). It comes with the M2 chip and starts at $1,299 ($1,199 for education use) / £1,399 (£1,289 for education use). The current 13-inch MacBook Air model didn't receive a refresh but it did get a price cut of $100.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that a 15-inch Air would be one of several new MacBooks launched at the event. And Macworld, referencing a report from DigiTimes, had stated that stock of the 15-inch MacBook Air was already making its way into stores even before the model had been revealed.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple claims that it's the "world’s best" and "world's thinnest" 15-inch laptop with a Liquid Retina display, an 11.5mm thickness, a 3.5mm bezel, and weighs three pounds. Its port selection includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports and comes in several colors including Midnight and Starlight.

While we don't have exact performance right now, the specs for the 15.3 MacBook Air are impressive. It comes with an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU for blazing-fast graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Its M2 silicon delivers 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of unified memory.

The laptop also comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, an 18-hour battery life, a fanless and quiet design, and 500 nits of brightness. And, according to Apple, it's 12x faster than the fastest Intel MacBook Air.