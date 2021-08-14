Apple AirPods Pro deals are available for $189.99 this weekend

Those looking for premium true wireless earbuds can find big savings up for grabs right now, with AirPods Pro deals popping up at a range of retailers this weekend. You'll find the latest Airpod Pro wireless earphones for just $189.99 (was $249.99) at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

We’ve seen this latest sale price before. In fact, it was only last month that Amazon was last offering such a discount. However, in the last few weeks we actually saw the price jump back up to $199.99. So, although we’ve seen this $59 saving before, it’s still one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen the AirPods Pro at.

Other than Black Friday , where we saw them for $169, these price cuts aren't too frequent so this weekend's AirPods Pro deals are a great opportunity to bag these premium earbuds for less.

Apple Airpods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save £59.01 - The popular Airpods Pros are back down to just $189.99 at Amazon. This is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen for the Airpods Pro since Black Friday, and we’ve found that these Airpod deals are usually pretty brief. With iOS pairing, active noise cancellation, wireless charging case, and customizable silicone tips, the Airpods Pro are some of the best quality earbuds available. Also available at Best Buy | Target | WalmartView Deal

Although we’re still waiting for Apple to confirm the release of the new Airpods Pro 2 and Airpods 3 , the Airpods Pro still remains one of the best wireless earbuds that you can buy. Apple’s Airpods Pro features the powerful H1 chip which allows you to utilize Siri’s voice assist to make phone calls and play music completely hands-free. Unlike the original Airpods , the Pro earbuds feature active noise cancellation which allows you to block out unwanted sounds.

