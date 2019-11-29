AMD Ryzen 3rd generation processors get a huge Black Friday deal at Newegg

It's no secret that AMD is experiencing a massive popularity boost right now, thanks to the fantastic performance of processors like the Ryzen 5 3600X. These CPUs already feature amazing performance for the money, but because it's Black Friday, the value only gets better. If you're not in the US, scroll down for some Ryzen deals in your neighborhood.

Right now at Newegg, you can save some cash on a range of different AMD Ryzen processors, from last year's superstar Ryzen 7 2700X to the current-generation Ryzen 7 3800X. So, no matter your budget or performance needs, you'll be able to find an awesome Black Friday PC gaming deal.

No matter which of these processors you go for, you're going to be in for some pretty amazing performance. The Ryzen 5 3600X, in particular, is the poster child for value, able to crank out some impressive numbers while being limited to 6 cores and 12 threads. And, then there's they Ryzen 7 2700X the flagship of last year's lineup. It's since been dethroned by the Ryzen 7 3700X, but at just $149, the Ryzen 7 2700X is definitely not down for the count.

Finally, there's the Ryzen 7 3800X, and while we haven't got a chance to review it, it's basically a higher-clocked Ryzen 7 3700X, and we can definitely attest to that chip's performance.

All of these Newegg Black Friday processor deals are going to pay off, and you really can't go wrong. Just be aware that, while you can pair the new processors with an X470 board, you will have to update the BIOS to make it work.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X: $249 $199 at Newegg

It's great to get a deal on a new product, and only better when it's a deal this good. You can save $50 on the new Ryzen 5 3600X, bringing the price as low as its non-X model.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: $399 $329 at Newegg

This deal on the Ryzen 7 3800X not only cuts a huge chunk of this phenomenally capable processor, but it also comes with a free copy of Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds. You also don't need to buy a separate cooler.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X: $329 $159 at Newegg

You can save a hefty chunk of change on last year's Ryzen 7 2700X. This is a powerful, 8-core monster for gaming, and it comes with its own cooler. This deal also includes a free copy of either Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds.

