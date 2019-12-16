Amazon's last-minute Christmas sale: deals on the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick & more

Christmas is officially less than ten days away, and if you're still on the hunt for last-minute deals on gift ideas - then you're in luck. Amazon's 'Last Minute Deals' sale includes price cuts on its best-selling devices, which include tablets, smart speakers, streaming devices, and more.



Amazon's top gadget bargains include 50% off the Echo Dot smart speaker, the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $34.99, and a $30 discount on the all-new Echo Show 5. You can also find discounts on tablets, like the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet on sale for $59.99, and the Fire HD 8 Tablet on sale for $49.99. If you're looking for Alexa-enabled smart home bundles, Amazon has the Echo Dot and 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $59.98, and the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 on sale for $139.



Amazon's most popular devices are known to sell out, so you'll need to snag these items while you can. All of the deals below qualify for free two-day shipping for Prime members, and if you don't have a membership, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Amazon deals:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

You can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot for 50% off at Amazon right now. The compact smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has the Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99. That's a $15 discount and a fantastic pre-Christmas deal for the streaming player that features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently on sale for $34.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd gen): $99.98 $49.98 at Amazon

Amazon's last-minute bundle deal has the 4K Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot on sale for $50. You can pair the streaming device with the Echo Dot to get hands-free control with Alexa.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, a hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible. Use your voice to play music, ask questions and control your smart home devices without turning on your TV.View Deal

Echo Show 5: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon. The smart display connects with Alexa to show movies and TV shows, make video calls, check the weather and more completely hands-free.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5: $288.99 $139 at Amazon

Save $70 on the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell 2 and get the Echo Show 5 for just $10. You can connect your Alexa-enabled Ring doorbell with your Echo Device so you can see and talk to visitors completely hands-free.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

A great gift idea, you can save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 7-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Fire HD 8 Tablet 16GB: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $49.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this 8-inch display tablet that packs 16GB of storage.

Kindle Paperwhite: $ 129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

You can get the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $30 off at Amazon. The 2018 Paperwhite features a 6-inch glare-free display and packs 32GB of storage.

