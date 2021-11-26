Amazon's huge DJI Mavic Mini price cut is this year's best Black Friday drone deal

If you've been looking to pick up a beginner-friendly drone during the Black Friday sales, Amazon has just served up an excellent deal on the DJI Mavic Mini – you can now buy its Fly More Combo bundle for only $299 (was $399). That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this drone.

DJI hasn't launched any of its own Black Friday deals this year, but fortunately Amazon has stepped in with this bargain for beginner fliers. It brings the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo's price down to the same level as the standalone DJI Mini SE – only in this Mavic Mini deal, you get three batteries (rather than one) and a host of other useful accessories, including a charging hub, a carrier bag and prop guards.

Today's best Black Friday drone deal

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo: $ DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo: $ 399 $298.99 at Amazon

Save $200 Get one of the best beginner drones around for its lowest-ever price in this excellent Fly More Combo deal. The Mavic Mini shoots impressive 2.7K video, has a compact, folding design and comes with three batteries, a carry case and more in this great all-round bundle.

The DJI Mavic Mini may have now been succeeded by the DJI Mini 2, but it's still one of the best beginner drones around – and this 25% price cut on its Fly More Combo is likely to be one of the finest Black Friday drone deals this year.

Earlier this year, the DJI Mini SE arrived to offer a bargain alternative to the newer DJI Mini 2 – but this Mavic Mini deal offers even better value, because you get all of the Fly More Combo extras (which we usually recommend buying with new DJI drones) for the same price as a standalone Mini SE.

One of the reasons why the DJI Mavic Mini remains such a compelling budget drone is DJI's automated flight modes, which include Quickshots like 'Helix' and 'Dronie' , and its reliable Return to Home smarts. You also get a 30-minute flight time and impressively stable footage from its 1/2.3-inch sensor, which can also shoot 12MP photos.

Unlike the DJI Mini 2 and Mini Se, the Mavic Mini is also compatible with the useful Litchi app, which brings handy extras like subject-tracking. So overall, it's a great choice for beginner fliers at this new low price.

