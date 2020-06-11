Amazon's 4K TV deal of the day is a $200 price cut on a stunning brand new Samsung

Amazon has just dropped a fantastic 4K TV deal of the day in the form of this stunning 75-inch Samsung TU-8000 for just $997.99 - a $200 saving on a brand new 2020 release.

This cutting edge UHD 4K TV features some of Samsung's latest and greatest tech and it's sure to be the centerpiece of any room you put it in with its awesome, almost bezel-less design. Under the hood, you're getting Samsung's 4K Crystal Processor and a full range of smart assistant controls - including your choice of Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant. All this put together makes for a 75-inch TV that's easy to use, has a ton of smart TV functionality, and upscales content to 4K like a dream.

Admittedly, this isn't a cheap 4K TV deal by any stretch of the imagination and a lot of people might not have the room for that expansive, large 75-inch display. Luckily, we've also found some excellent alternative TV sales at Best Buy on some fantastic affordable displays with prices starting as low as $254.99. These cheap 4K TV deals come in a range of sizes, from 43-inches all the way to 55-inches, so just scroll down to see what else is on offer this week.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best 4K TV deals in your region just below.



4K TV deal of the day at Amazon

Samsung TU-8000 75-inch 4K UHD HDR TV | $1,197 $997.99 at Amazon

Save $200 on this awesome 2020 75-inch Samsung UHD 4K TV deal this week at Amazon. This brand new release features some of Samsung's latest tech - namely their 4K Crystal Processor, which aims to naturally enhance your picture and colors for a more vivid experience. It also features full Bixby, Google Assistant and Alexa support and a beautiful, almost bezel-less design.

Other great cheap 4K TV deals this week

Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD TV | $299.99 $254.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV with full smart assistant functionality look no further than this Insignia clearance deal over at Best Buy. This Fire TV Edition features full Alexa support and one of the best 4k streaming boxes you can buy built right in, it's also fully HDR compatible, which means your TVs and Movies will look great as well.

Hisense 55H8G 55-inch 4K UHD TV | $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

This 55-inch 4K beauty from Hisense features some fantastic specs for the money and positions this TV as a great alternative to the likes of Samsung and LG. You're getting Hisense's Quantum Dot tech, full HDR compatibility as well as full Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support here for a fairly low price. This Android TV also features Google Assistant, for a range of voice commands.

LG UM6900 65-inch 4K UHD TV | $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Need something a little bit bigger but still on a budget? This LG 65-inch 4K TV still manages to pack in some great features for the price as well as that expansive display. Onboard you're getting a Quad Core processor and LG's WebOS smart platform as well as their TruMotion 120 and IPS technology, which ensure your TV delivers rich colors and good motion clarity.

