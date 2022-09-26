Amazon will kick off Black Friday early with its Prime Early Access sale

Shoppers, get ready for another sales event. Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale following months of rumors and last week's leak. The retailer has confirmed in a press release that the two-day sale will take place on October 11 - 12 and - much like its Prime Day summer bonanza - will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon is pitching the Prime Early Access Sale as its introduction to the holiday shopping season with hundreds of thousands of deals set to go live over 48 hours. Taking place six weeks before Black Friday 2022, too, it's an opportunity to spread out your seasonal spending during times of high inflation and the ongoing credit crunch.

Brands set to feature include Shark, Lego, KitchenAid and Samsung, while Amazon has also promised that there will be up to 80% off select Fire TV smart TVs, as well as additional savings on a range of Alexa-enabled devices. That's mostly in line with what we'd expect from a Prime Day 2 style sale, so prepare to see the lowest ever prices for popular Amazon devices once again. Of course, we'll be here to share all the best deals in this Amazon sale at TechRadar.

(Image credit: Amazon)

You don't need to wait until October 11 for the deals, though, as from today Prime members can try Amazon Music Unlimited free for four months (opens in new tab). The service allows you to stream 90 million songs ad-free, as well as millions of podcast episodes. Meanwhile, those in the US can get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and one month of Music Unlimited for only $0.99 (opens in new tab).

Remember, though, that these offers are only available to Amazon Prime members. If you've not signed up before, you can currently get a one-month Amazon Prime free trial (opens in new tab) to participate in the sale. Plus, you get all the other Amazon Prime benefits such as free shipping, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, grocery deliveries, Amazon Household and more. For everyone else, an Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month (opens in new tab) - or you can get a yearly subscription for $139 / £95.

The Prime Early Access Sale will run across October 11 -12 in 15 countries, including Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the US.