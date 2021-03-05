Amazon Starz sees big discount with new deal - try it now for only $2.99

The competition to the custom of streamers is only getting hotter and hotter. While Netflix ruled the waves for a long time, Disney Plus has certainly shaken things up in the last 18 months. And new services seem to be coming thick and fast, such as Peacock and Paramount Plus.

And, not to be forgotten, retail giant Amazon has the bountiful Prime Video bursting with 13,000+ movies and shows. And to try and attract you its way and forget about the rest, it has just launched a fantastic deal on its Amazon Starz streaming option.

With a usual cost of almost 10 bucks, if you give it a whirl by March 14, you can get it for a mere $2.99 per month. That's a really eye-catching price on a service that you can quit any time. But if you were to sign up now, you'd lock in that tariff for the next 6 months.

And if you haven't yet given Amazon Prime Video a whirl, don't forget that you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial to see what it's all about.

Amazon Starz | Up to six months | $8.99 $2.99 per month

Save 66% Access to more than 800 films for only $2.99 - sounds pretty good to us! As well as new blockbusters in the Jumanji and Spider-Man franchises, there's a plethora of classics, too, like Taken, Titanic, Napoleon Dynamite, Predator, Frozen, 21 Jump Street and so many more.

Amazon Starz: what do you get

So that's half a year of very tempting titles for less than $18.

800+ titles, indeed, with the likes of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, Bad Boys For Life, Jumanji: The Next Level and Zombieland: Double Tap among them. Those films usually cost around $12-$15 to access on Amazon, so $2.99 for the lot looks like excellent value.

In addition, you also get immediate exclusive access to a selection of original Starz programming:

Outlander

American Gods

Dublin Murders

Hightown

P-Valley

Power Book II: Ghost

The Girlfriend Experience

The Luminaries

