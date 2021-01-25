Amazon Prime Video's Invincible could secretly be one of 2021's best TV shows

Amazon Prime Video superhero series Invincible has been given a release date of March 26. The animated TV series, based on a comic by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker, features an all-star voice cast – and there's a new trailer for the series, which you can check out below.

If you're a superhero fan, you won't want to miss this show. As well as featuring animation that's a cut above a lot of the cheaper-looking series you see on TV these days, the show's source material is probably the best superhero comic not published by DC or Marvel that's been released over the past two decades.

Invincible is about Mark Grayson, a high school student who finds out his dad is Omni-Man, a Superman-like superhero figure. That's just the start of the story, though, which is way more violent than its Marvel and DC counterparts, and features a whole universe of its own heroes and villains. Eight episodes are planned in total – the first three will be released on March 26, with subsequent episodes launching weekly thereafter.

This largely follows the release pattern we saw with The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, suggesting that was a successful experiment in 2020.

Here's the new clip, which shows Mark throwing a baseball with his dad, who has his own secrets to unpack:

The comic ran monthly from 2003 to 2018, so Amazon has got a lot of source material to get through if it's a success. Actor Steven Yeun plays Grayson, with JK Simmons playing Omni-Man. The cast features a vast ensemble of big names – including Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto and Walton Goggins among many others.

Make sure you give it a try. It could quietly be one of the best superhero-related shows you'll enjoy in 2021.

The return of big superhero animated shows

Invincible isn't the only superhero animated show coming in 2021, of course. Marvel is debuting the high-profile What If...? anthology series, exploring a range of alternate universe scenarios with returning cast members voicing their respective heroes and villains. Meanwhile, the popular Harley Quinn adult animated show on HBO Max has a passionate audience, with the series confirmed for a third season at some point.

While we're awash with great superhero content generally these days, we're not exactly drowning in great animated superhero shows. Traditionally, with the likes of Batman: The Animated series and the '90s Spider-Man TV show, this is where comic book characters made a mark before they truly dominated live-action cinema.

These newer series seem more focused at reaching adult audience than youngsters – perhaps reflecting the demographic shift of interest in the superhero genre over the past few years.