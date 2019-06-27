Amazon Prime Day: this Instant Pots deal could help beat potential China tariff hike

During last year's Amazon Prime Day, the Instant Pot was a top seller during the July shopping event. This year the popular pressure cooker could be an even hotter item thanks to a potential price hike due to China tariffs.

According to Bloomberg, the Instant Pot price could increase by nearly $38 if the latest proposed 25% tariff on Chinese imports goes into effect. To avoid that potential price increase (and save even more money) you can shop early Prime Day Instant Pot deals right now at Amazon.



You can get the most popular model, the Instant Pot Duo60 on sale for $74.95. That's a $25 discount for the six-quart pressure cooker that combines seven kitchen appliances in one (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt marker and warmer) to prepare all your favorite foods up to 70% faster. The Duo also includes 14 smart built-in programs so you can cook rice, soup, meat, and more with a touch of a button. The pressure cooker also works with Alexa and offers 1000+ recipes and guides from the compatible app.

Like we mentioned above, the proposed tariffs could increase the price of the Instant Pot price by $38, which makes the $25 discount from Amazon very appealing. We don't know how long this particular model will be on sale, so you should take advantage while you can.

