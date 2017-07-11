The best computing and accessories deals on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is running all day today, and there are some excellent deals to be had on computing peripherals.

From headsets and mice to external hard drives and more, there is a large range of devices you'll want to plug into your computer with some heavy discounts.

You need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these and other deals, and if you're not signed up you can get a free trial today.

So, if you're looking for a computing bargain, make sure you check back here regularly to see all the best deals this Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day: Peripheral deals 2017

Logitech K830 keyboard: down to £49.99 (save £38.12)

This living room keyboard by Logitech is designed to be used from the comfort of your sofa, with illuminated keys for operating it when your lights are off. It's wireless, and includes a trackpad for mouse controls.

Logitech MK710 desktop bundle: down to £49.99 (save £38.12)

This wireless desktop bundle includes a keyboard and mouse. The keyboard features a cushioned wrist rest for comfort, while the mouse features super-fast scrolling. Both include up to three years of battery life!

Amazon Prime Day: Computing headset deals 2017

Logitech H800 wireless headset: down to £53.99 (save £36)

Listen to your music - or make and receive calls in Skype - without being tethered to your PC or Mac with this excellent wireless headset - which has had £36 knocked off its price for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day: PC speaker deals 2017

Logitech Z623 2.1 Speaker System: £79.99 (save £76.65)

Save almost 50% off this excellent 2.1 speaker set from Logitech. The speakers are THX-Certified, and the system includes integrated controls for easy management. This is an excellent set of speakers to add to your PC.

Amazon Prime Day: Storage deals 2017

SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB drive: down to £24.99 (save £11)

If you need to carry around a large amount of files, then this excellent deal could be for you. You get the fast USB 3.0 SanDisk Ultra with a whopping 128GB of storage space, for a very tempting price indeed!

Amazon Prime Day: Router deals 2017

Netgear Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi: down to £199.99 (save £100)

This innovative Wi-Fi router system creates a wide network over your house, allowing you to get Wi-Fi in even the furthest reaches of your property. It's an excellent system, and today you get a cool £100 off the usual price.

Securifi Almond+ touchscreen Wi-Fi router: down to £119.99 (save £100)

Thanks to its innovative touchscreen display, this Wi-Fi router is incredibly easy to set up and use - and it's powerful as well. With a price cut of £100, this is an excellent deal.

Netgear Nighthawk X4S router: down to £129.99 (save £40)

This deal is flying off the virtual shelves, so make sure you act on this quickly. The powerful and fast Nighthawk router has had a £40 price cut, so you can give your home Wi-Fi network a serious boost for an excellent price.

Devolo dLAN 1200+ Powerline Starter Kit: down to £109.99

Extend your home network - both wired and wireless - throughout your house with this excellent kit that uses the powerlines in your house to transmit data. Save £50 with this deal and never blame thick walls for lack of Wi-Fi again!

Amazon Prime Day: Software deals 2017

Norton Security Deluxe 3.0: down to £22.99 (save £27)

Save £27 off a year's subscription of Norton Security Deluxe 3.0. This covers up to five devices, including PCs, Macs, iOS and Android devices. Ideal for protecting your PC against viruses, securing your identity on your phone, and much more.

Total War: Warhammer: down to £11.99 (save £23.87)

One of the best real time strategy games of last year has seen a huge reduction this Amazon Prime Day. For just over £10 you can wage war with Warhammer's iconic fantasy factions in this addictive entry into the Total War series.

Watch_Dogs 2: down to £20.24 (save £19)

Another brilliant game has had a healthy discount for Amazon Prime Day. The PC version of the popular third person hack-em-up is now available for just over £20, so if you've been meaning to play it, now's the time.

Mass Effect Andromeda: down to £24.99 (save £25)

Get the excellent Mass Effect Andromeda standard edition for PC, which is half price on Amazon Prime Day. Explore an all-new galaxy in this epic adventure that takes place after the original Mass Effect trilogy.

Battlefield 1: down to £24.99 (save £20)

Here's another excellent deal for a brilliant PC game. This time it is Battlefield 1, which has had £20 knocked off its asking price. Take part in massive 64-player battles and team up in this WW1-inspired first person shooter.

The Sims 4: down to £24.99 (save £25)

The incredibly popular Sims 4 game has gone on sale for Amazon Prime Day, and is now just £24.99. This is the base game that will get you started making your own community of Sims.

Titanfall 2: down to £16.99 (save £33)

The sequel to the incredibly popular FPS Titanfall has been given a hefty price cut of £33 this Amazon Prime Day, so now is the perfect time to join in the fun. This is for the PC version - and it's download-only.

Microsoft Office 365 Personal: down to £27.99 (save £14.20)

This is a great deal that nets you a one year personal subscription for Office 365, with a reduction of £14.20. It includes Word, PowerPoint, Excel and many other popular Microsoft Office tools.

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2016: down to £56.20 (save £43.79)

If you want to get the Microsoft Office suite without paying for a subscription, then this is a great deal. Usually £99, for Amazon Prime Day the price has been slashed by almost 50%.