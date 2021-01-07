Amazon deals on Echo devices: the all-new Echo Dot drops to just $29.99

This is the year to turn your house into a smart home, and Amazon is here to help with incredible deals on Echo devices. Out favorite Echo deal from Amazon is the all-new Echo Dot smart speaker that's on sale for $29.99 (was $49.99). That's a $20 discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled speaker.

Amazon Echo Dot deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Now back down to it's lowest ever price, snag the all-new Echo Dot for just $29.99 at Amazon. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

View Deal

The all-new Echo Dot features a futuristic spherical design and delivers a more robust sound with deep bass that fills your home and adapts to any room. The compact smart speaker also received upgraded smart home features so you can turn on lights, plugs, sensors, locks, and more with the command of your voice. You can also use the Alexa assistant to play music, answer questions, check the weather, and so much more.



See more of the best Echo deals from Amazon below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More Amazon Echo deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - If you're looking for the cheapest Echo Dot, Amazon has the 3rd generation smart speaker on sale for $24.99. The compact speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

View Deal

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - You can score a $20 discount on the all-new Kids Edition Echo Dot at Amazon. The kid-friendly smart speaker features easy-to-use parental controls and includes one year of Amazon Kids+, giving you access to thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills.

View Deal

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Enjoy all the features of the all-new Echo Dot smart speaker with the addition of an LED display that shows the time. Perfect for your nightstand, you can easily see the time and set alarms and timers.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - You can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for a record-low price of $44.99. The 5.5-inch smart home display works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're interested in a bigger display, you can snag the Echo Show 8 on sale for $79.99. The 8-inch Alexa-enabled display allows you to watch your favorite content and listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more.

View Deal

See our roundup of the best cheap Amazon Echo prices, deals, and sales for Alexa.