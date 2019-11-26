Amazon cuts Samsung SSD prices in this great Black Friday sale

Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a solid state drive. Every year, SSDs take a big price drop, offering you the chance to upgrade your HDD to a superior drive, resulting in faster loading times and a generally better experience with your PC. If you play blockbuster games on your PC, you'll definitely want one of these, and you won't be able to go back after experiencing the difference.

Now, as part of Samsung's Black Friday sale on Amazon, a wide range of its SSDs are on-sale, both internal and external. You'll see Samsung crop up a few times in our list of the best SSDs, with the 860 Evo below considered our best budget SSD. That's discounted on Amazon, along with a few others:

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SATA SSD: $200 $109.99 at Amazon

Get a massive 45% off this great SATA solid state drive, which we've declared our best budget SSD. 1TB is a decent amount of storage for this kind of drive. The 2TB version is also $170 off, which is a great deal. View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 500GB SSD: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive but don't want to break the bank, consider this 500GB option. You can also save $100 on the 2TB version at Amazon right now. View Deal

Samsung 860 QVO SSD, 1TB: $129.99 $87.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 2018 line of affordable drives takes a tumble in price on Amazon, and 1TB for under $90 is just a steal. The QVO operates at 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s read and write speeds, respectively. View Deal

Samsung T5 Portable SSD, 1TB: $249.99 $137.99 at Amazon

With read/write speeds of up to 540MB a second, this external drive is well worth considering if you own a PS4 or Xbox One and need the extra space for those graphics-heavy games. 1TB offers plenty of storage.View Deal

An external drive is a worthwhile purchase for making back-ups, or if you're a PS4 owner, as additional storage for your games (the PS4 has supported external SSDs since late 2017). No doubt we'll see more SSD deals on Black Friday as November 29 gets closer.

If you want to find a great deal on a Samsung 860 Evo wherever you are, check out this price comparison below.

