Get ready: Nintendo Switch is back in stock at GameStop on Tuesday

Having trouble getting your hands on the Nintendo Switch? You may have another shot at grabbing one of the console/handheld gaming hybrids before it sells out again — provided you don't mind getting up a little early to stake your claim.

GameStop will have Nintendo Switches in stock at all its US retail locations starting Tuesday, August 15, according to The Verge.

The restocked Switch systems will sell for the standard suggested retail price of $299.99. Each brick-and-mortar GameStop is expected to have a minimum of five units available, in both the grey and neon blue-and-red variants.

While the arrival of fresh units should come as a relief to prospective Switch owners, it may still be tricky getting one. Given the high demand for the system, GameStop could sell out of units within the first few hours of opening, depending on the location.

Switch hunt

For those who'd rather stay in bed, GameStop does offer Nintendo's newest console online — but only as part of special bundles that start at $399.99.

Meanwhile, Amazon has unbundled Switches available, but these tend to sell out at a rapid pace (at the time of writing, only 6 units remain!) and often grant priority to its premium Amazon Prime members.

As such, if you're looking to get your Splatoon 2 on as soon as possible, it may be in your best interest to set an alarm for an early morning expedition to your local GameStop tomorrow. Don't forget your coffee!

If you miss out, be sure to bookmark our Nintendo Switch deals page to keep an eye on the latest stock listings.