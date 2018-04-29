A super-loud Boombox Speaker is the latest LG G7 ThinQ feature to get confirmed

LG seems to be enjoying the build-up to the arrival of the LG G7 ThinQ, which gets its official unveiling on May 2. The latest feature to be teased by the company is the phone's previously rumored Boombox Speaker, apparently ramping up the volume by 6dB and doubling the bass output from anything that's been heard before (on an LG phone at least).

In fact LG is claiming you can crank up the volume up to ten times higher than a normal smartphone, because of the way it uses space inside the handset as a resonance chamber. Putting the phone on a solid surface amplifies the bass even further, apparently.

Another feature LG has confirmed is DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, designed to create the illusion of immersive 3D sound from your phone, as long as you've got your headphones plugged in (the 3.5mm audio jack is sticking around). LG is also including a Hi-Fi Quad DAC inside the LG G7 ThinQ to maximize audio accuracy.

Here's what we know

All of which should be good news for audio lovers, and makes us wonder exactly what LG might be holding back for the LG V35 ThinQ, scheduled to arrive later in the year – these kind of high-end extras are usually held back for the V line, so perhaps the phones will be on more of an even footing this time.

As well as an official launch date of May 2, there's lots we already know (or think we know) about the LG G7 ThinQ. It's set to come with an ultra-bright 6.1-inch screen, an optional notch you can turn off in the software, a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 4GB of RAM.

On paper at least it looks capable of taking on the big hitters from Apple, Samsung and Google but we'll have to wait to get our hands on the phone to judge how good it really is. If you often want to use your phone as a portable speaker though, LG just gave you another reason to put the LG G7 ThinQ on your shopping list.

Via PhoneArena