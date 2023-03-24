7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (March 24)

The final weekend of March is a particularly great one for new movies and TV shows to stream. If you’re not heading out to the theater to catch John Wick: Chapter 4, the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max have plenty to keep you entertained from the comfort of your own home.

Headlining this week’s crop of arrivals is Succession season 4, which begins streaming on HBO Max from Sunday (or on Sky from Monday if you’re in the UK). The second season of hit Showtime survival drama Yellowjackets also gets going on Sunday, while both Netflix and Paramount Plus have new thrillers for you to enjoy from Friday.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming services this weekend.

Succession season 4 (HBO Max)

Cue the menacing classical music! Television’s most dysfunctional family returns for one final round of potty-mouthed back-stabbing on HBO Max this Sunday.

Following Logan’s dramatic decision to consider Matsson’s offer for Waystar Royco at the end of season 3, Succession season 4 finds the Roy siblings more united (against their father, that is) than ever. In other words, new episodes of one of the best HBO Max shows around will chronicle a Roy family civil war – and we’re excited to see who (if anyone) Logan appoints as his successor after three exceptional seasons of drama.

Critics have described Succession season 4 as “jaw-dropping” and “deliciously dark,” so expect surprises aplenty from the series’ final outing. Episode 1 debuts on HBO Max in the US on Sunday evening, and on Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday morning.

Yellowjackets season 2 (Showtime)

The wild weirdness of Showtime’s Yellowjackets looks set to continue with the show’s hotly-anticipated second season, which begins streaming this weekend.

The unexpectedly brilliant survival series follows a group of high school soccer players who, after crash-landing en route to a tournament, must fight to survive in the harsh Canadian wilderness. Season 2 finds the titular team faced with the threat of winter’s icy temperatures, suggesting the series will be dialing up the danger for its already struggling protagonists.

The first episode of Yellowjackets season 2 is available to stream now on Showtime Anytime in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK. New entries are due to land weekly every Friday through May 14.

Great Expectations (Hulu)

Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations has been adapted for UK television more times than many viewers would care to remember, but the BBC has joined forces with Hulu for its latest take on the 19th century literary classic.

Led by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, this six-part adaptation stars Olivia Colman as wealthy spinster Miss Havisham opposite Fionn Whitehead’s Pip, a blacksmith’s apprentice who longs to become a proper gentleman. Matt Berry, Hayley Squires, Ashley Thomas and Owen McDonnell also star.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, critics have called this year's edition of Great Expectations “needless and lazy” – though Colman’s performance has earned plaudits. The show’s first two episodes are available to stream now on Hulu in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Rabbit Hole (Paramount Plus)

Kiefer Sutherland returns to his 24 and Designated Survivor roots in Rabbit Hole, Paramount Plus’ new corporate espionage drama.

Framed for murder by a powerful global organization, this eight-part thriller series finds Sutherland’s latest superspy, John Weir, going to extreme (read: violent) lengths to clear his name. Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham and Rob Yang also star.

The first two episodes of Rabbit Hole – which has earned mixed reviews from critics – are available to stream now on Paramount Plus, with the remaining six set to every Sunday through April 23.

The Night Agent (Netflix)

Not to be confused with The Night Manager, new thriller series The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix.

In this 10-part drama, adapted from Matthew Quirk's 2019 novel of the same name, Hillbilly Elegy star Gabriel Basso plays a low-level FBI agent whose uneventful job takes a sudden turn when he finds himself plunged into a dangerous political conspiracy. Hong Chau, Luciane Buchanan, Eve Harlow and Sarah Desjardins also star.

The Night Agent – which critics have described as “old-fashioned” and “pleasantly pulpy” – is already available to stream on Netflix in its entirety.

Up Here (Hulu)

Up Here begins streaming on Hulu this weekend to round out a stellar month of music-based dramas (which has included Prime Video’s Swarm and Daisy Jones and the Six).

Featuring original songs from Frozen and WandaVision scribes Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, this eight-episode musical romcom series traces the early days of a romance between two ordinary people (Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes) in late 1990s New York City.

Critics haven’t been bowled over by Up Here’s saccharine storytelling, but praise has been lauded on the show’s catchy tunes. All eight episodes are available to stream now on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Reggie (Prime Video)

This week’s documentary pick is Reggie, a Prime Video feature charting the life and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson (aka “Mr October”).

Using the usual combination of archive footage and talking heads, this 104-minute documentary shines a revealing light on one of baseball’s most influential superstars – a five-time World Series Champion whose post-career activism proved just as impressive as his remarkable on-field exploits.

