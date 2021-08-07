4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 facts we want to learn at Unpacked 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to be the company’s next flagship foldable phone, and we’re expecting to get an official look at it on August 11. But we might already know almost everything about it, thanks to a wide range of leaks and rumors.

Still, there are some things that we aren’t too sure of yet, and we’ve listed four of the biggest remaining mysteries below.

These are things that we’ve either heard nothing about, or that there’s conflicting information or a general lack of clarity regarding. Though we wouldn’t be surprised if leakers make these things a lot clearer before Samsung has a chance to.

While we’re almost certain that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on August 11, we’re a lot less clear on when the phone will actually go on sale.

One source points to a release date of August 27, which could make sense, but as we’ve only heard this from one source we’re not as sure about it as most things about the phone. And in any case, release dates may differ in different parts of the world.

We’d be surprised if it didn’t go on sale within a few weeks of the announcement, so we’d think early September would be the absolute longest you’d have to wait, but as for the exact day, that we’re not totally sure about yet.

2. The chipset

The Snapdragon 888 is likely to be used, but there are other possibilities too (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Multiple sources have pointed to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 having a Snapdragon 888 chipset, so that may well be accurate, especially as Samsung has already used that chipset in the Galaxy S21 range this year.

But questions remain, as that’s no longer the best Snapdragon chipset. That honor goes to the Snapdragon 888 Plus, so we’d think that would be a better fit for a phone that costs as much as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, especially as the 888 is getting on a bit now (it was announced in December 2020).

On top of that, Samsung sometimes uses its own Exynos chipsets in its phones, or uses different chipsets in different regions. So while the Snapdragon 888 is perhaps the most likely option, we’re far from certain of it.

3. How much it will cost

Leaks strongly suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, but exactly how much cheaper is slightly less clear. There have been a number of specific prices put forward by leakers, but they don’t all line up, and most are in other currencies than those we’re interested in.

The most recent price leak at the time of writing suggests it will start at 1,899 euros (around $2,255 / £1,620 / AU$3,050), and that comes from a reputable source, but prices in other regions are very unlikely to be an exact conversion.

4. Whether the S Pen will be included

Will the S Pen be included with the Z Fold 3 like it is with the Note 20? (Image credit: Future)

We’re fully expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the company’s S Pen stylus, but what we’re less sure of is whether the S Pen will be included with the phone.

It’s included with handsets in the Galaxy Note range, but then they also have a slot for it, which the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 probably (but not definitely) doesn’t. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also supports the S Pen, but lacks a slot for it and you have to buy the stylus separately.

So we’d guess you’ll probably have to buy the S Pen separately if you want to use it with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but we’re not at all certain – and there may at least be bundles that include both the phone and the stylus.