21 complete series Blu-Ray collections go on sale for Amazon Prime Day

It's a jungle out there, both in the real world and in the world of streaming services. Your favorite shows keep moving from Netflix to a bunch of newfangled streaming services that you'll subscribe to just to keep watching The Office or Friends.

Free yourself from your growing web of subscriptions and snag the complete series Blu-Rays, DVDs and digital downloads of some of the most popular shows of the last 20 years.

And don't sleep on the complete box sets of some of the best animated shows ever: Avatar: The Last Airbender, Adventure Time, Scooby-Doo and other classics that will keep the whole family entertained.

Dramatic price drops on these Drama series:

Breaking Bad: The Complete Series (16 Discs) [Blu-ray]: $94.99 $66.29 at Amazon

Relive the rise of Heisenberg's drug empire with this major discount on one of the greatest TV shows of all time, starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn. With 16 Emmy wins out of 58 nominations, often given to its amazing actors, the show will compel you from beginning to end.View Deal

Game of Thrones: Complete Series (Blu-ray + Digital Copy): $143.99 $99.99 on Amazon (51% off)

The major cultural phenomenon and the most pirated TV show of all time, Game of Thrones is worth owning your own legal copy of, no matter what you thought of the ending. Grab ahold of all eight seasons for both your Blu-Ray player and digital download, smash the disc that has the Red Wedding on it, and you'll be ready for an epic fantasy rewatch. (Also available for 23% off at $89.99 on DVD)View Deal

Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series [Blu-Ray]: $99.99 $52.99 at Amazon (47% off)

One of the greatest science fiction TV shows — so say we all. While Battlestar Galactica's final season polarized fans, it can't detract from the incredibly tense ride that the show took viewers on, as they watched the survivors of humanity searching for Earth while pursued by the deadly Cylons.

View Deal

Twin Peaks: From Z to A [Blu-ray]: $156 $77.99 at Amazon (50% off)

Get the original series, Fire Walk with Me, the new Showtime Limited Event Series and the show's deleted scenes (or Missing Pieces), all in one package, plus a die-cut figure of Agent Cooper and Laura Palmer and tons of behind-the-scenes footage of the rare cult classic that actually got a second chance at life.View Deal

Mad Men: The Complete Collection [Blu-ray + Digital HD]: $116.99 $89.99 at Amazon (23% off)

Along with seven seasons of one of the greatest depictions of American culture and the ad industry in television history, you also get two low-ball tumblers and Mad Men-themed coasters to join in with Don Draper and the Sterling Cooper staff in their unhealthy drinking habits. One of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the complete series set. (Also available for 62% off the DVD + Digital collection for $79.99)View Deal

Columbo: The Complete Series (DVD): $49 $28.99 at Amazon (41% off)

Only rivaled by David Suchet's Hercule Poirot, Peter Falk's famous detective Columbo was one of the greatest and longest-running detective shows on modern television. The complete set gets you 24 television movies and 69 episodes of the show on 34 discs. Oh, and just one more thing: it's 63% off for Prime Day.View Deal

Comically low prices on these comedy box sets:

Friends: The Complete Series (Repackaged/Blu-ray): $110 $54.49 on Amazon (52% off)

"So no one told you life was gonna be this waaaay clap clap clap clap": this beloved 90s show has found a new home on HBO Max, but for those who want their own copy of the show without subscribing to the service, Prime Day is an excellent time to snag a copy. (Also available for 49% off at $45.99 on DVD)View Deal

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series (Repackaged/Blu-ray): $208 $97.97 on Amazon (53% off)

Easily the most popular comedy of the last decade, The Big Bang Theory is another HBO Max title that you can snag for your own Bazinga-filled binges during Prime Day. (Also available for 53% off at $84.99 on DVD)View Deal

The Office: The Complete Series (DVD): $79.99 $34.99 at Amazon (56% off)

The fire drill; the dinner party; the package; the wedding; Threat Level Midnight; Asian Jim; there are truly too many highlights of this hilarious show to list out here. Suffice to say that this show has been a hilarious rewatch for people stuck working-from-home, and now is a great time to get your own set before the show migrates to Peacock.View Deal

Monk: The Complete Series (DVD): $78 $28.99 at Amazon (64% off)

Tony Shaloub plays obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk, in an amazing role that won him several Emmys and a Golden Globe. The complete set brings you over 90 hours of this beloved comedy that mixes in plenty of heartfelt moments as Monk tries to uncover what happened to his wife Trudy.View Deal

Check out these amazing animated complete series offers:

Avatar & Legend of Korra Complete Series Collection [Blu-ray]: $100 $44.99 at Amazon (55% off)

While you wait for the new live-action TV show (and pretend the movie never happened), enjoy all seven seasons of Aang and Korra's Avatar journeys in this dual box set of the Nickelodeon animated shows. A gift that will make any fan of the show, kid or adult, happy.View Deal

Adventure Time - The Complete Series Limited Edition (DVD): $93 $43.99 at Amazon (54% off)

Follow the totally radical adventures of Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, Marcelline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, Ice King and a huge, eclectic cast of surprisingly deep and dark cartoon characters. Designed like the Enchiridion, the Limited Edition set has a 25-page storybook with pop-ups of your favorite characters and tons of bonus content.View Deal

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!: The Complete Series Limited Edition (Blu-Ray): $89 $36.99 at Amazon (59% off)

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Machine gang have been rebooted several times since the 70s, but none of the new shows live up to the classic original series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You. Whether you want to relive your childhood memories or introduce your kids to something you love, this is a good price to grab all the episodes.View Deal

Other animated complete series sets with Prime Day discounts:

