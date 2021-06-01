10 new shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more in June 2021

With A Quiet Place Part 2 bringing the box office back to life in the US, you might think the world of streaming is going to cool off a bit in June 2021 to make way for a ton of big movies. Well, no: quiet months no longer exist in the world of TV and movie streaming. It's always jam-packed, and there's always something new to watch.

In fact, June might be the busiest month of the year so far for streamers, with a new Marvel TV show, three big movies that were once exclusively set for a theatrical release, and the return of one of Netflix's most popular TV shows.

Below, we've rounded up 10 highlights of stuff you can stream in June 2021 in the US and the UK (where possible). If you're still spending a lot of time indoors, or even if you're not, you might find these suggestions useful as you plan out your next few weeks of viewing.

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

When to stream it: Friday, June 4

Based on a genuinely amazing comic book by writer and artist Jeff Lemire, this post-apocalyptic drama is about a boy with antlers who's on the run from human hunters with a friendly protector. Expect a somewhat grim but fairytale-like show – this has enormous potential to become a hit, given the strength of the source material.

Lupin Part 2 (Netflix)

When to stream it: Friday, June 11

Lupin is Netflix's most popular non-English drama ever, and it finally returns for its second set of episodes this month after a short debut in January. Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop, a 'gentleman thief' inspired by the popular Arsène Lupin character, who seeks revenge against the wealthy man who sent his father to jail. Netflix loves this show so much that it's already commissioned parts 3 and 4.

Loki (Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Wednesday, June 9 (new episodes weekly)

After a welcome hiatus following the mixed affair that was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we're back in the MCU this month with the long-awaited Loki spin-off show starring Tom Hiddleston.

Following the version of Loki we saw escape with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame (the original Loki died at the start of Infinity War, remember), the god of mischief finds himself apprehended by the Time Variance Authority – and he's tasked with helping them fix the many realities he's been breaking. Other cast members include Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. We've got a good feeling about this one: showrunner Michael Waldron worked on Rick and Morty, while director Kate Herron got her big break with Netflix's Sex Education. Six episodes will release in total.

Luca (Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, June 18

The second Pixar release in a row to land directly on Disney Plus – meaning you won't have to pay the additional Premier Access fee for this one – is a coming-of-age story about a boy called Luca that's set in Italy. Sounds nice and straightforward, right?

Since this is a Pixar movie, though, you should know that the little boy is secretly a sea monster who aspires to live on the surface – think The Little Mermaid, with more gelato and Vespas, and (hopefully) less tragedy. Long-time Pixar artist Enrico Casarosa is the director of this gorgeous-looking movie, and it should be a treat for Disney Plus subscribers.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Friday, June 4

HBO Max's bold plan to release all its movies the same day they hit theaters in the US continues with this new sequel in the successful horror series The Conjuring. Critics mostly like this one. In The Devil Made Me Do It, Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate a murder where the suspect defends himself by saying he was possessed by a demon – damn, we hate when that happens! You can go see it on the big screen, or watch it for a month with your $14.99 HBO Max subscription before it leaves the service.

UK viewers can't stream this one, sadly, but you can go see it in cinemas right now if you feel comfortable doing so.

In the Heights (HBO Max)

When to stream it: June 11

In the Heights, meanwhile, is pretty much the opposite of The Conjuring – but it's similarly available to stream on HBO Max for a month at the same time it hits theaters. As Hollywood musicals go, it's about as big as they get these days. Based on a musical co-written by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda (who co-stars), it's about the owner of a bodega in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood, and the idea that gentrification threatens to affect this whole community's way of life. You won't want to miss this if you lapped up Hamilton on Disney Plus last year.

Lisey's Story (Apple TV Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, June 4 (new episodes weekly)

Apple TV Plus has quietly been ramping up its streaming library. June promises a slew of big releases, like the second season of Bob's Burgers-esque animated musical Central Park and '80s-set dark comedy Physical starring Rose Byrne. Lisey's Story is possibly the biggest deal of the month – it's a Stephen King adaptation featuring two big stars in Clive Owen and Julianne Moore. Notably, this TV version is also written by King, and directed by Pablo Larraín (who made Jackie starring Natalie Portman).

Lisey's Story is about a widow (Moore) who was married to a famous author (Owen), who had a tendency of becoming unmoored from reality. In the wake of his death, she's hounded by a third party to collect his unpublished work, while also being forced to recall the strange, grim happenings that haunted his final days. This show looks expensive as hell, but critical reception is so far mixed.

Dave season 2 (Hulu)

When to stream it: Thursday, June 17 (airs on FXX June 16, new episodes weekly)

FXX's Dave drew acclaim last season for its nuanced exploration of bipolar disorder, among its many laughs – something you wouldn't necessarily get from its opening few episodes, which focus on aspiring rapper Dave 'Lil Dicky' Burd bumbling his way through the lower rungs of the music industry. Like all FX originals, you can stream new episodes of Dave season 2 on Hulu in the US the day after it airs, which will be June 17.

It's unclear when Dave season 2 will release in the UK, but season 1 is available via BBC iPlayer, so we'd expect to see it there at some point.

Bosch season 7 (Amazon Prime Video)

When to stream it: Friday, June 25

It feels like the style of Amazon Prime Video originals has changed a lot since Bosch debuted back in 2014. But the long-running crime drama, starring Titus Welliver, has garnered consistent acclaim over the years – and this final season isn't actually the end of the character's story, despite what the trailer above says. Welliver will reprise the Harry Bosch role in a spin-off show for free streamer IMDb TV, that really sounds more like a sequel series.

For season 7, Amazon promises that this year's case will change everything – though the trailer above doesn't offer loads to go on.

Infinite (Paramount Plus)

When to stream it: Thursday, June 10 (US)

Infinite is Paramount Plus's first big swing at original movies since it relaunched back in March. Originally set to release in theaters, this sci-fi movie starring Mark Wahlberg will instead debut straight onto the streaming service in the US – and it's unclear how it'll release internationally.

Wahlberg plays a man who was diagnosed with schizophrenia at age 14, only to later discover that he actually possesses memories from a number of past lives. It's a pretty wacky premise, and we're not quite sold by the trailer, but putting Wahlberg up against Chiwetel Ejiofor should be fun – and it comes from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua.